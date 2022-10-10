BTS’ Jin keeps busy in solo activities as he films with popular chef Baek Jong Won

On October 10, BTS’ Jin was seen by ARMYs at a grocery store filming with one of the most popular South Korean chefs Baek Jong Won for his upcoming series. The two are known to have bloomed a special friendship after they finished filming an episode of ‘Run BTS’. The fans are extremely overjoyed at seeing the two having fun talking about food.

BTS’ Jin’s activities:

BTS’ Jin has been busy with a few solo activities after the group announced their temporary hiatus. He will be starring in the upcoming episode for Lee Young Ji’s show on YouTube, leaving ARMYs and Lee Young Ji’s fans extremely excited. The preview itself was extremely hilarious as Jin was seen drinking and embarrassingly dancing to his accidental viral song ‘Super Tuna’!

BTS:

BTS won a total of 7 awards, including winning the grand prize at the 'The Fact Music Awards' for 5 consecutive years. RM, who went on stage, said, "It's been a long time since I've been to this kind of place, and I've met a lot of artists I've worked with in front of, but I don't know if I did a better job than them. said He continued, "We'll show you everything we're good at in Busan, and we're practicing every day, so please look forward to it." Suga said, "It's been a long time since I've heard such a shout in Korea." He continued, "During the pandemic, K-pop fans also suffered a lot.

Jimin added, "Leader hyung said a lot of good things, but the important thing is that we're not showing you anything clear right now, but we're always talking a lot." Jin said, "We received such a great award, and they are really members, but they seem to be great friends. Please give us a round of applause for our very respectable and wonderful friends."

