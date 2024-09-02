BTS' Jin, Kian84 and Ji Ye Eun allegedly SPOTTED filming for KIAN's Bizarre BandB in belatedly released PICS

BTS’ Jin has been confirmed to be part of the upcoming variety show KIAN’s Bizzare B&B recently. However, fans have discovered old images of the K-pop star that were circulating online and are speculating that they were clicked while he was filming for the very show.

Earlier this year, images of BTS’ Jin had been spreading around on social media sites where the K-pop idol was seen at a filming location. Fans have been speculating that the pictures are from around the time when the artist was filming for the upcoming variety show titled KIAN’s Bizzare B&B. Moreover, he was also seen with YouTuber Kian84 and actress Ji Ye Eun, who will also be starring on the show.

Netflix has officially given the confirmation that BTS’ Jin will be guest-starring in a reality show titled KIAN’s Bizarre B&B. Alongside the K-pop star, actress Ji Ye Eun will also be making an appearance.

KIAN’s Bizarre B&B is an upcoming variety show that will be hosted by the popular South Korean entertainer Kian84, who will be managing a bizarre and unusual guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island. The show is described as providing a unique experience for the guests who will be visiting the establishment. From humor to healing elements, the viewers will be taken on an entertaining journey through Kian84’s lens.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the singer made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin also appeared in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is currently starring in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. Several episodes of the show have been released which are available to stream on BIGHIT’s official YouTube channel. Moreover, he is also working on his solo album and will be releasing his first album soon.

