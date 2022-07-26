BTS’ Jin & Lee Sang Yeob reunite at VIP screening of ‘Emergency Declaration’

On July 25, Seoul’s Megabox COEX saw many big names in the industry turning up to show their support for the upcoming movie, ‘Emergency Declaration’, at its VIP screening. Starring Song Kang Ho, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Im Siwan, Park Hae Joon and Kim So Jin, ‘Emergency Declaration’ was first premiered at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. Following this, the movie is set to release on August 3.

The VIP screening of the movie yesterday, saw BTS’ Jin, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung, Lee Sang Yeob, BIGBANG’s T.O.P, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Kang Tae Oh and Joo Jong Hyuk and more in attendance.

Following the star-studded event, ‘Eve’ star Lee Sang Yeob took to his personal Instagram account to share an adorable photo taken with BTS’ Jin at the event! The selfie sees the two stars posing for the camera with a big tub of popcorn in front of them, in what appears to be the movie theatre. Meanwhile, the caption includes the hashtags “Emergency Declaration” and “Our Kim Nam Gil hyung”.

Previously, Lee Sang Yeob had also shared a photo with Jin, showing the two of them in golfing outfits, and wearing matching shoes. The actor had also shared photos of him attending BTS’ ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ concert in Seoul.

Check out Lee Sang Yeob and BTS’ Jin’s new selfie, below:

Meanwhile, after attending the screening yesterday, Jin himself took to Instagram to share sweet photos of him posing in his outfit from the event, with the caption ‘Emergency Declaration’.

Check out BTS’ Jin’s post, below:

