BTS' Jin left in tears on Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment; Fans react
BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook entered the military on December 11. Their mate, Jin, shared a post on Instagram, leaving fans overwhelmed. Read below to know about Jin's tearful farewell!
-
All BTS members united to see off RM and V at their see-off ceremony on December 11
-
BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military on December 12
-
Jin shared an emotional post with his mates
BTS has been making headlines yet again as all the group members have enrolled for the mandatory military service. Following the footsteps of Jin, SUGA and J-Hope who are already serving in the army, the remaining members, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook, have also enlisted in December.
While RM and V started their training on 11 December, Jimin and Jungkook reported for duty on the next day (12 December). BTS’ oldest member Jin shared pictures with mates to bid an emotional goodbye.
BTS’ Jin bids adieu to Jimin and Jungkook with an emotional post
BTS’ Jin had enrolled in the army in 2022, and now, the time has come for the youngest members to start performing their duties. Jin shared a photo on Instagram with Jimin and Jungkook after their enlistment and wrote, “I thought it’d be funny, but I am in tears.”
As soon as BTS ARMY noticed the post, they couldn't stop sharing their reactions on social media. K-netizens also got emotional as they saw Jin’s touching post for his younger mates.
All the BTS members reunited at RM and V’s see-off ceremony
On December 11, all the BTS members gathered at RM and V’s enlistment camp. It was a treat for fans to see the septet together.
BTS, consisting of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, had announced an infinite hiatus in 2022. The group decided to pursue solo careers as the idols were supposed to enroll one by one.
Fans are quite sad to see the halted group activities but hopefully, the boys will be back with more enthusiasm once they complete their mandatory service. Meanwhile, BTS music will keep its fans happy and grooving!
WATCH the video below of BTS members sending off RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook for their army enlistment:
