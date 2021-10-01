BTS’ Jin to lend his voice to an OST for tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon

On October 1, it was announced that BTS’ Jin will be taking part in tvN’s 15th anniversary special release, drama ‘Jirisan’ by lending his melodious voice to an OST. The producer has revealed that the OST can be heard sometime during the middle of the drama broadcast as the main theme song’s official date has not been announced.

The BTS members are known for their top notch vocals, visuals, rap and dance. One man who forefronts this list though is eldest member Jin who continues to wow us with his out of the world visuals and ability to sing the highest of notes with ease mastered over time. He has previously shown his mettle by releasing solo songs like ‘Awake’ and ‘Epiphany’ that were part of BTS’ albums. Jin has also put out solo songs ‘Tonight’ and ‘Abyss’ that forayed into soulful singing, while also highlighting his songwriting skills.

Previously, Jin has sung an OST for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ with fellow BTS member V who made his acting debut in the drama. While ‘It's Definitely You’ was an upbeat track that spoke about the message to a lover, the prelude for the upcoming drama ‘Jirisan’ pose a much serious tone.

It will interesting to see what type of song Jin takes up, as Jirisan becomes the talk of the town with its gripping plot and challenging roles from the likes of Jun Ji Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il and Oh Jung Se.

