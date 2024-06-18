BTS' Jin likely to reunite with Ji Seok Jin on Running Man following military discharge; WATCH hint video

Following his military discharge, BTS' Jin is anticipated to reunite with Ji Seok Jin on Running Man. Jin, who recently completed his military service, previously engaged in a memorable Seokjin vs. Seokjin battle on the show. Fans eagerly await their reunion after Ji Seok Jin hinted at Jin's desire to return to the program, creating buzz among viewers.

Will BTS’ Jin join Ji Seokjin for Running Man?

On June 16, the latest episode of SBS' Running Man brought excitement as Ji Ye Eun made a notable return after a two week hiatus, featuring an unprecedented room escape race. During the broadcast, Kim Jongkook sparked interest by discussing BTS member Jin's imminent discharge from military service with fellow cast member Ji Seok Jin, just as they prepared for a crucial game moment.

Kim Jongkook joyously noted that BTS’ Jin (aka Kim Seok Jin) would complete his military duty by the time the episode aired. Ji Seok-jin, reminiscing about Jin's previous appearance on the show where they engaged in a friendly Seokjin vs. Seokjin competition due to their shared name, hinted at future interactions. According to Ji Seok Jin, Jin had expressed gratitude and had even mentioned his desire to appear on Running Man again upon his discharge.

Watch the video here;

Meanwhile, Jin, the eldest member of global sensation BTS, fulfilled his military service at the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Battalion in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Do, being the first BTS member to do so. His discharge on June 12 marked a significant moment for both fans and the entertainment industry, anticipating his return to activities with BTS.

More details about Jin’s latest activities

Jin made headlines with his debut solo single The Astronaut, a collaboration with Coldplay, released on October 28. The song's live performance in Buenos Aires during Coldplay's tour was broadcast worldwide, earning Jin his first Billboard Hot 100 entry at number 51 and his third number one on the World chart. Following its promotion, Jin began his military service on December 13, 2022, completing it in June 2024, paving the way for his return to BTS activities.

