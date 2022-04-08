BTS’ Jin to limit performance during 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' concerts

BIGHIT MUSIC has released a statement announcing that BTS’ Jin will be unable to participate in the 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' concerts in full, as he is still recovering from his index finger injury and subsequent surgery. According to the statement, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent, in accordance with the medical personnel’s advice.

The company had previously released a statement on March 19, sharing that the eldest BTS member sustained a finger injury during his daily activities and visited a hospital for the same on March 18. Due to partial damage to the tendons in the finger, Jin was advised surgery by doctors, which took place on the afternoon of March 18. The surgery was successful, and the BTS member was discharged on the morning of March 19, while wearing a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery.

You can read BIGHIT MUSIC’s complete statement released in English on April 8, below:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide the following information regarding BTS member Jin's performance during the "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE LAS VEGAS" concerts scheduled on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 (PT).

As we informed you on March 19 (KST), Jin had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the amount of activities increased more than necessary, while he is still recovering from the injury, may cause another surgery.

While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin's movements during the "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE LAS VEGAS" concerts on all the above mentioned dates. As a result, Jin's choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans.

We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health.

Thank you.”

