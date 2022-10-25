BTS’ Jin looks marvelous in new concept photos for The Astronaut; RM to be an MC for variety show

The Astronaut concept photos The second set of images were shared with the fans ahead of the release where once again Jin’s unparalleled beauty could be seen. Dressed in an all black fit with white sneakers, his sharp facial features on display, Jin stared away from the camera, hair strands falling over his forehead. With statement jewellery and a piercing look in his eyes, the BTS member looks determined.

BTS’ Jin Member Jin has begun his pre-promotions for his upcoming single. The Astronaut will mark Jin’s official debut as he goes solo and is set to be released worldwide on October 28. A collaboration with English band Coldplay, it includes lyrics by Jin as well as Chris Martin and his son Moses. Meanwhile, the instruments for the song were worked on by the entire British group. It is said to be a gift from them to the BTS member who has been a huge fan.

The Astronaut will be performed live by Jin with Coldplay during their MUSIC of the SPHERES’ world tour in Argentina, following its release on the same day.

MC RM

BTS leader RM is set to take the fans by storm with another one of his scholarly projects as he takes on the position of the host for the upcoming season of the tvN show ‘The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge’. A program about various people’s opinions and understanding of different topics including literature, physics and hopefully art, since RM is appearing on it, film-director Jang Hang Jun will be co-hosting it alongside writer Kim Young Ha, and physicist Kim Sang Wook. It was reported that the filming is well underway and the show will premiere sometime this winter, that is at the end of the year. Fans are excited to see RM bring his ever-growing knowledge to the forefront once again following his appearance as one of the cast members on ‘Problematic Men’.