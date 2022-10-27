BTS’ Jin meets up with Coldplay ahead of The Astronaut performance in Argentina
Jin will be making his official solo debut on October 28 with a single album named The Astronaut for which he has collaborated with Coldplay, the English band.
BTS member Jin is currently in Argentina and this is not one of his private visits but a very public one as the whole of the country is seemingly celebrating his arrival. Many fans of BTS noted that popular spots, tourist locations, restaurants and more were turning purple in order to honor Jin’s much celebrated arrival.
Jin with Coldplay
Following the announcement of their collaboration once again, BTS’ oldest member was happy to visit Chris Martin in person as the group and Jin could perform their upcoming song to a wide audience that would be arriving for Coldplay’s MUSIC of the SPHERES show in Buenos Aires. Taking place for the first time ever, a BTS member and Coldplay would be premiering Jin’s The Astronaut at the show following its release on the same day. Interestingly, the show will be broadcast to audiences globally in the cinemas.
Jin in Argentina
Jin was welcomed by Coldplay at their venue for a rehearsal ahead of their performance. The group tweeted a picture of them with Jin and captioned it, “Jin is here! Rehearsals for #TheAstronaut, River Plate stadium, Buenos Aires. First ever live performance tomorrow #ColdplayLiveBroadcast “ To this, the BTS members’ Twitter account replied with a purple heart, not giving a clue as to which member it could be.
A day ago, Jin attended the British Band’s 2nd day at Buenos Aires as a fan and was seen jamming to My Universe, BTS' full group collaboration track on Coldplay’s album. Chris Martin gave a shoutout to Jin, “you’re my universe my brother Jin”.
The Astrnoaut
The upcoming single was essentially gifted to Jin by Coldplay and the lyrics were written by the BTS member, Chris Martin as well as his son Moses. The instruments are by the Coldplay members. The Astronaut drops on October 28.
