BTS’ Jin meets up with Coldplay ahead of The Astronaut performance in Argentina

BTS member Jin is currently in Argentina and this is not one of his private visits but a very public one as the whole of the country is seemingly celebrating his arrival. Many fans of BTS noted that popular spots, tourist locations, restaurants and more were turning purple in order to honor Jin’s much celebrated arrival.

Jin with Coldplay

Following the announcement of their collaboration once again, BTS’ oldest member was happy to visit Chris Martin in person as the group and Jin could perform their upcoming song to a wide audience that would be arriving for Coldplay’s MUSIC of the SPHERES show in Buenos Aires. Taking place for the first time ever, a BTS member and Coldplay would be premiering Jin’s The Astronaut at the show following its release on the same day. Interestingly, the show will be broadcast to audiences globally in the cinemas.