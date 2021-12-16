BTS' Jin named the 'Most successful male K pop artist' by Forbes magazine

BTS' Jin is showing off his worldwide impact and we are here for it! The talented singer-songwriter and BTS member has proven his naysayers wrong by showcasing amazing growth as an artist and performer over the years and displayed his extraordinary talent for everyone to see.

So far only BTS' rap line has released their individual mixtapes and the vocal line members have released music via YouTube and SoundCloud or singing OSTs for K-dramas! In November this year, Jin released his OST for Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon starrer 'Jirisan' titled 'Yours', a beautiful and poignant ballad, elevated by Jin's sharp vocals.

Not just that, for his birthday on December 4, he released his original trot song, 'Super Tuna', which instantly took over the internet, with fans coming up with the 'Super Tuna' challenge. Despite being vastly different, both songs have been met with tremendous success amongst fans. While it’s been out for a month already, 'Yours' has already proved to be a favourite amongst K-drama fans. With the twin successes of 'Yours' and 'Super Tuna', Jin is on a professional high, earning a special mention in the reputed American magazine Forbes. In just the first paragraph, they referred to him as 'the most successful male artist from his field.'

Not just that, Jin's solo OST also featured on Billboard's Hot Trending songs, becoming the K-Pop male artist with the most hits charted so far. Congratulations to Jin!

