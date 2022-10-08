BTS’ Jin, NewJeans, IVE, TREASURE and more bag awards at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards

The Fact Music Awards is an awards ceremony hosted by The Fact and organized by Fan N Star that recognizes major contributors to the Hallyu wave. Established in 2019, The Fact Music Awards determines its winners through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges, and the support and participation scores of fans at home and abroad. The awards ceremony broadcasts across Asia through multiple channels including both V Live and ABS-CBN. The December 2020 ceremony was replaced by an online ceremony for awards in all categories in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent further spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of both fans and artists.

2022 The Fact Music Awards:

This year many groups made an appearance like BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, (G)I-DLE, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, Super Junior and more. New groups like LE SSERAFIM, IVE and NewJeans made their first appearance in the award show. BTS did not appear in the red carpet show and decided to come for the ceremony directly to receive their awards and perform at the show. It is being hosted by the Girls’ Generation stunner Seohyun and TV personality Jun Hyun Moo. The Fact Music Awards 2022 performers lineup has teased a number of globally famed Korean superstars, including Grammy-nominated septet BTS, Billboard history maker Stray Kids, fourth-gen rockstars TOMORROW X TOGETHER and also rookie groups like NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM among others.

Here are the winners:

Grand Prize (Daesang): BTS

Artist of the Year (BONSANG): BTS, NCT Dream, TREASURE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ITZY, PSY, IVE, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong

Global Hottest Artist: TNX, Kep1er

NEXT Leader: NewJeans, IVE, LE SSERAFIM

FAN N STAR Angel N’ Star: Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong

FAN N STAR Four Star Award: Stray Kids

Global FAN N STAR Award: BTS

FAN N STAR Choice Award (Solo): Jin (BTS)

FAN N STAR Choice Award (Group): BTS

FAN N STAR Favorite Trot Artist: Lim Young Woong

FAN N STAR Best ADs Award: Lim Young Woong

Idol Plus Popularity Award: BTS

Listeners' Choice: NCT DREAM

Hot Stage of the Year: PSY

FAN N STAR Most Voted Award: Hwang Chi Yeul (Solo), BTS (Group), Lim Young Woong (Trot)

Best Performer: NCT Dream, ATEEZ,

Worldwide Icon: NCT Dream

