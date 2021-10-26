BTS’ Jin is the ONLY style star we need to be following this Autumn

While it is no news that BTS alum Jin has great style, what surprises us about the style star and pop idol is that he even manages to nail every single off-duty look! Be it at the airport or hanging out with the septet, the singer always has enviable style, and with good reason, after being in the industry for so long, the idol has picked up a few tricks. The musician often rocks high-end luxury brands like Givenchy, Gucci, Louis Vuitton amongst others on a daily. Today, we’re looking at some of the best trends we’ve spotted on the icon.

Colour pop: Flashes of colours have been making a splash on the international runways and Jin’s wardrobe. This winter is very much about making a sartorial splash with shades of scarlet, vermillion and cherry. The key to getting the look right is to pick one bright item and keep everything else neutral like Jin does!

Knit: Jin loves a good knit, combine it with a semi-formal polo and we have a winning piece. Featuring all the requisite elements of a classic shirt (point collars, plackets, buttons) with none of the crinkly discomforts, this knit polo jumper promises to keep you stylish and cool like Jin this fall!

Trench: While the humble trench coat is anything but new, Jin’s favourite layer piece got an update this season with a proliferation of souped-up takes on the classic outerwear shape. Think voluminous raincoats cut from classic gabardine lined with jazzy prints and finished with all the requisite flaps and buckles – as per the original trench coats worn by military officers.

