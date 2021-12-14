BTS' Jin or Suga: Which BTS member would have a crush on you?

BTS' oldest members, 'oldest brothers' and parent figures - ARMYs know the importance and value of Jin and Suga, and how much we love and cherish them. Kim Seok Jin, also known as World Wide Handsome Jin is a singer-songwriter and member of BTS. He is the oldest member of BTS and is voted as the best Hyung by his BTS members.

Min Yoongi, also known as Genius Suga is a rapper, songwriter and producer. He is BTS' second oldest member. He has a 'tsundere' image but deep down he is a sweet and caring person. He is voted as Grandpa Yoongi by his BTS members!

But, have you wondered which BTS member would have a crush on you? Well, answer some questions and we will reveal which BTS member would have a crush on you. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.