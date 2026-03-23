BTS’ Jin playfully accuses Kian84 of abandoning him for Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2: ‘Said you wouldn't do without me’

K-pop star Jin and entertainment personality Kian84 share a special bond that they developed by appearing in season 1 of the Netflix variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B. However, as the casting for the second season was announced, the BTS member was nowhere to be seen with LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha, 2PM’s Lee Junho, and Kim Yeon Koung, joining as his new employees. Now, during an appearance on Life84, Kian84’s YouTube show, the singer voiced his frustration with the cartoonist for not bringing him back.

Jin and Kian84 engage in banter over the former not being cast in latter’s reality show

As Kian84 started talking about Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2, Jin tested waters by revealing that he had a lot to say about it, and wondered whether the variety star would be okay to talk about it on his show, unbothered about any backlash. As the BTS member lamented, “When we were discussing the concept for season 2, didn’t you say, ‘If you’re not in it, we won’t do it. We won’t even think about doing it’?” Caught off guard with his directness, Kian84 replied, “You just didn’t have time.”

As they engaged in a snowball fight, Jin once again broached the topic, “Does it feel good to do Kian’s Bizarre B&B without me?” Kian84 explained, “What can we do if your schedule doesn’t work? We tried to adjust everything for you.” Expressing his hurt, the Abyss hitmaker shared, “Lies… you abandoned me?”

Later, the superstar was quick to admit how appearing on the bread and breakfast show grew his popularity with many fellow soldiers praising his work during reserve military training. Kian84 joked, “So you became famous because of me. Work hard, Seokjin (Jin’s real name). If you want to become popular, contact me.” Without missing a beat, Jin replied, “You cut me out of Kian’s Bizarre B&B 2,” showing his displeasure.

They showcased how all was well in paradise with more jokes at each other’s expense.

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