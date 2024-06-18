BTS' Jin: Police launches investigation into 'kiss' incident at FESTA 2024 free hug event

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station has launched a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at BTS member Jin's recent hug event. During the '2024 FESTA' on June 13, some fans reportedly attempted to kiss Jin without his consent, sparking global outrage. The police are in contact with Jin's agency, seeking his perspective on the incident.

On June 18, the Seoul Songpa Police Station announced the launch of a preliminary investigation into sexual harassment allegations from BTS member Jin's recent hug event. This investigation follows reports that some fans attempted to kiss Jin without his consent during the event, which was held as part of the 2024 FESTA celebrations.

A police representative informed K-media outlet, TenAsia, that the case is in its initial stages and emphasized the importance of the victim's wishes in proceeding with the investigation. "The BTS Jin case is currently in the preliminary investigation stage. The victim's wishes are important, so we are in contact with his agency," the representative stated.

The police also noted that cooperation from Jin's agency is necessary to identify the suspects involved. As Jin is the victim of this incident, his perspective and willingness to participate in the investigation are crucial. The police explained, "We need to listen to Jin's side first, review, and make a judgment. If he can come forward, we need to hear his statement; if not, we need to confirm his position again."

As of now, Jin's side has not yet provided any input to the police regarding the incident.

More details about Jin’s free hug event

Following his military discharge on June 12, BTS' Jin held a heartfelt free hug event on June 13 to express gratitude to the 1,000 fans who supported him. The event, part of the 2024 FESTA celebrations, saw most fans engaging respectfully.

However, a few individuals' inappropriate actions, such as attempting sudden kisses, caused global outrage and led to a police report. Despite this, the event underscored Jin's deep appreciation for his fans and their unwavering support during his military service.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is suffering from any form of harassment, reach out to a nearby police, doctor, health expert, security helpline, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

