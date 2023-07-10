BTS' Jin promoted to Corporal position in military; Tells J-Hope don't lock eyes with me in hilarious exchange

BTS member Jin made hilarious comments on J-Hope's Weverse letter which is all over the internet. Jin's witty and savage comments are very popular among BTS fans, and the recent replies to J-Hope's letter to the ARMYs have gained attention. Both BTS members Jin and J-Hope are serving in the military, they have also been promoted at their designated bases. Read below how Jin and J-Hope revealed their positions.

BTS' Jin became a Corporal

BTS member J-Hope is currently serving in the military and the singer was recently promoted to the position of an assistant instructor. He took the assistant instructor interview exams at the 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center. While the singer wrote a message to inform his fans about his promotion, one of the funniest members of BTS reacted by revealing his position. BTS member Jin was also promoted from an assistant instructor to a corporal and the way he spoke about it caught everyone's eyes and made them laugh hard.

Jin posted different comments to share his reaction to J-Hope copying his idea in the funniest way possible. Jin playfully called J-Hope for following him on his content and commented, "J-Hope's letter, what is this, why are you copying my content, deposit money to me." He further commented, "A Private First Class copied the idea of A Corporal, don't think of locking eyes with me when you are out on vacation". Jin revealed his status of becoming a Corporal while bickering under J-Hope's post. This did not stop there, Jin also amusingly asked J-Hope to join special forces, He said, "And know that you will bring shame on BTS if you don't join special… Do it by the end of this month." J-Hope has not yet replied to Jin's comments but we are sure that all of this is for fun as BTS love quarreling with each other.

Fans' Reaction

BTS fans laughed out loud at Jin's comments and said that he is so unserious, fans were happy to get updated by BTS members in the most humorous way. They said that they could hear Jin's voice and J-Hope's giggles just by reading the comments. Some also shed laughing tears on BTS' playful banter saying this is pure love.

