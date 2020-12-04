BTS: Jin receives a birthday video from Park Seo Joon and calls V to thank him; Complains about Suga to RM

BTS singer Jin hosted a V Live where he revealed how he spent his birthday. He also revealed receiving a birthday video from Park Seo Joon.

BTS member Jin celebrates his 28th birthday today. Fans of the group are celebrating "Jin Day" in their own unique ways. From revisiting some of the most precious moments featuring him in the middle to penning down letters to him, Kim Seok Jin has been showered with a lot of love. On the occasion, the Moon singer hosted a V Live session wearing a Seokjinie birthday cap. He not only interacted with the ARMY but also involved his fellow BTS members digitally as well.

As translated by numerous BTS fans, the singer began by revealing that he had a working birthday. Jin was shooting with his fellow members. He went on to reveal that the members had planned a surprise birthday party for him at the studio during the day. Soon after, he called V and learned that Taehyung is still filming. As translated by fan Soo Choi, the singer thanked TaeTae for he asked his personal friends, including Park Seo Joon to send birthday videos for him. Jin revealed he received about seven to eight videos from V's pals and he was touched by the gesture. V promised him there will be more! How sweet.

Jin then dialled Jimin's number and held it on the speaker. Mochi was with Jungkook at the time and the birthday boy let Kookie sing Euphoria for him. Jin requested Jimin to sing Filter and Serendipity. However, it seemed that JK sang them to Jin pretending to be ChimChim, leaving the fandom in splits. After he wrapped his conversations with the Maknae line, Jin called Suga wherein Suga advised the singer to be mature for he is inching towards the big 30. An adorably displeased Jin called RM to complain about Yoongi but Namjoon took the rapper's side!

The VLive comes hours after the members posted photos and posts wishing the singer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

