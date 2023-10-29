BTS' Jin receives shoutout from Coldplay as their concert in Buenos Aires celebrates its first anniversary

BTS member Jin was thanked by the British band Coldplay for making a special appearance at their concert in Buenos Aires as the show marks its one-year anniversary. The idol released his solo track, The Astronaut with Coldplay, on October 28, 2022. As the song hit its first year, fans from all over the world celebrated the event with charity events and Jin was also trending on social media platforms.

BTS Jin receives thanks from Coldplay

On October 28, Coldplay took to their social media to convey their thanks and gratitude to BTS member Jin, H.E.R and Golshifteh for appearing at their concert which was held in Buenos Aires in 2022, marking the one-year anniversary of the event. They also thanked their fans and everyone who watched the concert movie.

Fans also showed their appreciation by thanking Coldplay and Jin. Many mentioned how they miss the eldest member of BTS as he is currently serving in the military. Before his enlistment, the idol collaborated with the band on his solo track The Astronaut.

BTS’ Jin’s The Astronaut with Coldplay marks its first anniversary

Jin’s collaboration with Coldplay, The Astronaut was released on October 28, 2022. As the song marked its first anniversary, fans celebrated the event with all enthusiasm which included charity events and streaming parties. The song has been garnering a lot of views and streams since its release. The music video has already surpassed hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. The streams on Spotify have already soared as its anniversary. One of the initiatives by the fans’ was a charitable School Supply Drive through which they distributed essentials like bags, tumblers, and umbrellas to the students. Others took to the internet and participated in streaming parties and trending parties to mark the one-year anniversary of the song.

