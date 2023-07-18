BTS’ Jin receives shoutout from Coldplay’s Chris Martin during their concert in Amsterdam; Fan recounts event

Recently, Coldplay went on tour, and one of the stops, which happened to be Amsterdam had fans of Coldplay and BTS too. One of the fans made a sign with the lyrics of The Astronaut, “I get heaven to myself when I’m with Coldplay.” Seeing the sign, Chris Martin said, “Okay, that’s beautiful. Shoutout to Jin of BTS with that sign.” They have worked before on two songs, one of them being Jin’s solo song before he left for military service. The Astronaut became a global success because of the sweet lyrics and amazing instrumental.

BTS’ Jin’s activities:

While BTS’ Jin was in the military, he rose to the rank of special soldier and received an early promotion to corporal, putting him front and center of the global news. Jin, who enrolled on December 13 last year, was supposed to be promoted to corporal on September 1, yet was elevated to corporal two months sooner as an extraordinary soldier. Despite the fact that he turned into a global star, being known as 'the world's most attractive man' and 'Vocal King', Jin turned into a super-exceptional phenomenal soldier even in the wake of enlisting.

BTS’ Jin’s achievements:

BTS' Jin's 'The Astronaut' topped the UAE weekly chart of Spotify for two sequential weeks. The Astronaut, which came out on October 28 of 2022, peaked at number six in the United Arab Emirates, maintaining its explosive popularity. It showed a sharp rise and took the top spot in the Daily Top Song UAE for five consecutive days on May 18th, demonstrating the soloist Jin's power, after re-entering the top 61 on April 27. The Astronaut, which surpassed 196 million streams on Spotify as of July 13, accomplished 10 million streams in 3 days, 50 million streams in 22 days, and 100 million streams in 72 days. It has established the standard for the most brief time for a male K-pop solo track. Jin was first named on Spotify's 'Global Top Artist' and 'Japan Top Artist' charts upon the release of his solo release, establishing a standard for his solo debut with the most elevated positioning among Korean solo artists ever.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin becomes the first Korean soloist to do THIS in Spotify history as FACE crosses 772 million streams