BTS’ Jin releases exciting visualizers for Running Wild alongside 6 remixes for solo album Happy; Watch

BTS’ Jin made his comeback with a brand new solo album titled Happy on November 15, 2024. However, the artist has released several remixes for the title track Running Wild alongside exciting visualizers. It has a total of 6 remix versions alongside exciting video for each one.

On November 19, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released several remix versions of Running Wild from BTS’ Jin’s solo album Happy. It has a total of 6 remixes including Running Wild Extended Version, Running Wild Band Version, Running Wild Ballad Remix, Running Wild Holiday Remix, Running Wild Afropop Remix, and Running Wild UK Garage Remix. It also consists of fun videos for each track for the fans to enjoy while listening to the different versions.

Apart from Running Wild, The record consists of a total of 6 songs, including I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window is a collaboration track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Jin held a special stage for fans to celebrate the release of Happy and sang songs from the record. He was also joined by Wendy to sing their latest collaboration.

Moreover, Jin also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for Happy. He also announced a fan meeting which will be held on November 24, 2024, at Lotte World Adventure Carousel.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin has also starred in his solo variety show which is Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

