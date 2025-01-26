BTS’ Jin releases heartfelt OST track Close to You for Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s When the Stars Gossip

BTS’ Jin has recently contributed his vocals for the main OST song Close to You from the ongoing South Korean series When the Stars Gossip. Starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles, the K-pop star’s inclusion in the massive production has further elevated its popularity.

On January 26, 2025, the production team of When the Stars Gossip released the OST track Close to You, sung by BTS’ Jin. The song depicts the inevitable love and passion steadily growing between Gong Ryong and Eve. It beautifully describes their story and how their relationship is evolving. Fans are showing their excitement for the song as Jin is known for his phenomenal vocal skills.

The music video of the song has also been released, featuring the sweet and heartrending moments of the protagonists Eve Kim and Gong Ryong in space, with Jin’s soft vocals perfectly complementing the gentle melody. Previously, he sang the OST Yours for the K-drama Jirisan and collaborated with group mate V for the song It’s Definitely You for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

When the Stars Gossip directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It's Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don't Dare to Dream. Set in space, the romantic comedy focuses on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Advertisement

Jin recently released his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record features a total of six tracks: Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Moreover, the K-pop star is currently appearing in his solo variety show RUN JIN, a spin-off of the popular group show Run BTS.

Jin originally debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 as a member of the globally renowned group BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist first stepped into the solo music scene in 2022 with the release of his single The Astronaut. After completing his mandatory military service on June 13, 2024, Jin made his first public appearance during FESTA 2024 to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary.

ALSO READ: fromis_9’s five members sign with new agency ASND; in talks with Pledis Ent over group name trademark