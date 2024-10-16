BTS’ Jin releases tracklist for upcoming solo album Happy led by Running Wild, I’ll be There and more

BTS’ Jin is all set to release his debut solo album titled Happy, which will be premiering on November 15, 2024. The artist has released the tracklist for his record, which consists of a total of 6 songs. This is the first time the K-pop idol will be making a comeback following his discharge from the military.

On October 16, 2024, BIGHIT Music released the tracklist for his upcoming solo album titled Happy. The record will consist of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window will be a collaboration track with Wendy of Red Velvet.

The pre-order for the album will begin at 11 AM KST on Tuesday, with the official release scheduled for November 15, 2024, at 2 PM KST, which corresponds to 10:30 AM IST. The album is also now available to pre-save on various music platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and more.

In a separate announcement, BigHit Music outlined how BTS's ARMY can pre-order the album, stating that fans can place their pre-orders through online and offline retailers starting from Tuesday, October 15, 2024. They specified that pre-order dates run from October 15 to November 14, 2024 KST.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.