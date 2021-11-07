BTS’ Jin renders fans speechless with a moving ‘Yours’ OST for Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon’s Jirisan

Ever since the news of a solo OST, a first for a BTS member, was announced, fans were anticipating the release of eldest member Jin’s honey vocals to greet their ears. Part of the lineup of tvN’s 15th anniversary special drama ‘Jirisan’. The song itself was previewed in the 5th episode further raising the expectations for it.

The drama itself talks about the rangers guarding Mount Jiri as they are faced with terrifying and supernatural stories of the legendary mountain. The fourth OST from the drama was shared on November 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and had BTS’ Jin bring his golden vocals on board. As can be expected from a well-trained singer like Jin, the song was a solemn ode to the characters in the drama.

With an overall poignant feeling to it, Jin starts off slowly over the notes of a piano that lead to rich and desperate high notes. Overall Korean, some English bits have been added, further enhancing the deep-felt emotions of the song. The lines ‘Every time you seem too far’ seem to capture the essence of the drama scene that it was played over.

Even before the release, the fans took over Twitter trends with ‘BTSJIN’, ‘YOURS IS COMING’, ‘seokjin’, ‘YOURS TODAY’ occupied top spots. This was followed by ‘Yours By Jin’ and ‘HIS VOICE’ encompassing the very collective emotions of the over 67K people that tuned in to the premiere.

With each “La ta ta ta” Jin took another step into our hearts. Check out ‘Yours’ below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon's 'Jirisan' reveals full OST lineup feat. BTS' Jin, SNSD's Taeyeon & Gaho

What was your favourite part from the song? Let us know below.