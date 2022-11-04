BTS’ Jin reportedly applies to cancel military postponement; RM to collaborate with Cherry Filter?

Jin’s delay cancellation According to media reports made on November 4, Jin had submitted his notice for the cancellation of his military service delay application on the same day. This has made it possible for him to be called upon for his mandatory service once the Military Manpower Association of the Republic of Korea deems it fit. Reportedly a lot of factors will go into consideration while determining the day of Jin’s enlistment including the number of people who will enlist at the same time, the need for manpower in the form of military, etc. This was scheduled to take place as per BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement which specified that following the completion of Jin’s promotions at the end of October, the BTS member will apply for the cancellation. After returning from Argentina on October 31, where he performed ‘The Astronaut’, his latest single album which is also his official solo debut, with British band Coldplay, Jin went ahead and followed through with the plans specified earlier. BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to comment on Jin’s submission. On November 3, it was also reported that the enlistment plans for the other BTS members have not been decided so far.

BTS member Jin will be the first from the group to enlist in the military. The same was confirmed by his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC. While earlier it was noted that all the members of BTS would be enlisting, the details about the rest of them have not been confirmed so far. Earlier, Jin had applied for the postponement of his mandatory military service until December 31, 2022; however, he will now be withdrawing the same and be eligible for enlistment.

The Astronaut

Jin released his single album as a gift to the BTS ARMY on October 28. He followed it with a live performance with the collaborators Coldplay, at their Music of the Spheres concert on the same day in Buenos Aires. Frontman Chris Martin was all praise for the BTS member as he welcomed Jin on the stage and they gave a grand premiere to the heartwarming single. The song has since topped multiple music charts around the world and continues to be praised by the fans for all the hidden meanings it stores. The music video is close to crossing over 35 million views and has become the source of happiness and tears equally of the fans. It plays over the story of an astronaut and features a little girl, as well as a cameo from Chris Martin and the guitar he gifted Jin.

RM

The BTS leader will reportedly be the next member to go solo. Following reports of him releasing the same around November 25, further details from the album are being talked about. In a conversation with Pharrell Williams, RM teased a possible collaboration with the American artist, also confirming the group working with the ‘Happy’ singer for his album ‘Phriends’. Following this, reports were made about Korean rock band Cherry Filter and RM working together on the latter’s upcoming solo release. BIGHIT MUSIC has responded to the claims saying that they cannot confirm and fans can check out the album later to know if the rumors are true. RM has previously released 2 mixtapes named ‘RM’ and ‘mono’ but this will be his official solo debut. He will follow J-Hope who released ‘Jack In The Box’ earlier this year and Jin whose ‘The Astronaut’ dropped on October 28. Meanwhile, members SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s solo releases and debuts are expected to take place in 2023.

Cherry Filter

They are a Korean rock band that consists of four members- Cho Youjeen, Jojinbo, Yaenhead, and Sonstar. Some of Cherry Filter’s popular releases include ‘Romantic Cat’, ‘Flying Duck’ and more. They have reportedly worked with RM for a track on his upcoming album. RM released a collaboration with Balming Tiger called ‘Sexy Nukim’, giving a hint to his upcoming releases which may be nothing like his past ones.