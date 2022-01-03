BTS' Jin responds to concerns regarding the septet's merch's controversial pricing

Once again, BTS' Jin comes to his group's rescue! On January 2, Big Hit Music revealed a new merchandise collection that BTS members made themselves which included two sets of pajamas and a pillow design. Shortly after the reveal, the new merch collection was criticized for its ₩119,000 price tag for the pajamas set and ₩69,000 for the pillows set.

Many fans cried hoarse that the collection is overpriced even though the members have themselves designed it, given that similar pajamas normally range around $10 to $20 in the market! The new collection will be revealed on January 17 on Weverse Shop. As the controversy gets heated, Jin shared his response on Weverse. Jin revealed that he wasn't aware of the final consumer price and is surprised to see the high price tag, alluding to the fact that he was totally caught off guard regarding the high price tag.

Jin also criticised the quality of the material used and revealed that he had asked the team to use a better quality for the merchandising but in the end wasn't satisfied with the quality either. Jin's bandmate J-Hope was surprised with the high-priced merchandise as well! ARMYs cheered for Jin and J-Hope as they supported them. HYBE has not yet responded to the comments from ARMYs and Jin. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

