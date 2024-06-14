BTS’ Jin revealed to have referenced Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo's SEVEN challenge at hug event for FESTA 2024

BTS' Jin has completed his mandatory military service and promptly held his fan meeting. During the event, he performed the dance challenge for Jungkook’s solo song SEVEN. Fans quickly noticed that he learned the moves by referencing a dance video of Jungkook and singer-actor Cha Eun Woo.

Jin referring Jingkook and Cha Eun Woo’s SEVEN challenge video

On the 13th of June, Jin held his first fan meeting in two years on BTS’ 11th anniversary soon after getting discharged from the military. He performed on many songs including his solo hits Astronaut, Moon, and to fans' surprise an extended version of his song Super Tuna.

In the event, he also performed fellow member Jungkook’s SEVEN dance challenge. Before performing he requested for the reference to learn the moves where ARMYs noticed that he used Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s dance challenge video for it and learned the moves then and there before performing it in the cutest way possible, delighting the audience with his charm.

A day after his return, the BTS member reunited with ARMY and also held an hour-long hugathon, hugging nearly 1000 fans at the event. Jin made the most of BTS' anniversary event. Returning to the stage after nearly two years, he captivated fans with performances.

Videos and clips of the ceremony have since gone viral, with ARMYs celebrating Jin's superstar charm. During the event, he also hosted a live mukbang for fans. From dancing and singing to hosting fun activities, Jin did everything he could to ensure fans felt appreciated.

More about Jin

Kim Seok Jin, professionally known as Jin, is a South Korean singer and songwriter who has been a member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS Awake, Epiphany, and Moon, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, he released his first solo song, the digital track Tonight. He also featured on the 2016 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has been praised for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

In addition to his music career, Jin hosted multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he received the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea, along with the other BTS members, for his contributions to Korean culture. In July 2021, Jin and the members of BTS were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae In to help lead the global agenda for future generations, including sustainable growth, and to enhance South Korea's diplomatic efforts and global standing.

