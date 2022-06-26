BTS’ Jin reveals the friendship tattoo on Instagram and ARMYs can’t keep calm

On June 26, BTS’ Jin took to his personal Instagram account to post two pictures, revealing his tattoo, becoming the latest one to show off the ‘friendship tattoo’ the group decided to get done and ARMYs are loving it! His bare back against the pretty sea background has left us dazzled. The new chapter of BTS seems to be working well for the fans.

BTS Jin's 'Yours' is shining on the global charts, boasting powerful sound source power. Jin's first OST 'Yours' ranked 31st on the Apple Music Global Hit chart on June 24th. Jin's 'Yours' is an attractive song with amazing and overwhelming vocal skills, and the cool high-pitched tone and solid low-mid bass. Even 7 months after its release, even without a separate promotion, the solo artist Jin's abilities and talents have been demonstrated, captivating fans and listeners around the world, producing special results.

Jin also took first place on Shazam's 'Week's Top 10 Artists' chart, the world's largest music search platform, released on June 24th. 'Yours' is also setting the record for the longest K-pop chart on Shazam's 'Global TOP 200' chart, the world's largest music search platform.

On June 25th, Jin's first solo OST 'Yours' ranked first on Shazam's 'Global TOP 200' chart for 14 days in a row, for a total of 20 days. On the chart, Jin's own solo song 'Moon' also ranked 35th, and she is shining as the first Korean solo artist to chart her 2 solo songs in the 'Global TOP50'.

