BTS Jin Rewind: When Seokjin played the groom in 2AM's 'You Wouldn't Answer My Calls' Japanese Ver MV

Today, BTS member Jin is a world-known, Grammy-nominated singer. However, before he became a part of the septet, the singer tried his hand at acting and appeared in a music video. Read all about it below.

BTS singer Jin debuted with fellow members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in 2013. While the member has proved he's an incredible singer, fans have known that he was working towards becoming an actor. He even auditioned as an actor for Big Hit Entertainment. However, God clearly had other plans for the star and today, he's owns the "Moon", well at least musically. While everyone knows him as a singer, many will be shocked to know that Jin made an acting cameo under Big Hit back in 2010.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the Worldwide Handsome play a cameo in 2AM's You Wouldn't Answer My Calls. Seokjin appeared in the Japanese music video version. Although a few seconds of an appearance, Jin was standing on the end of the aisle, playing the groom, while he watched his bride walk out on him. If you haven't seen the video yet, a fan uploaded the portion featuring Jin. You can check it out here.

Meanwhile, you can check the Korean version of the song video below:

Speaking of Jin's acting, the BTS member was studying to become an actor when he was scouted for the group. Billboard reports Jin was discovered on the street while he was still in the university. Fans have seen limited glimpses of Jin as an actor. One of which was when the teaser for BTS WORLD (BTS’s mobile game) was released. In the video, Jin looked like a K-Drama chaebol searching for his lady love on the beach. Fans begged Big Hit to feature him in a K-drama thereafter.

