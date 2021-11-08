BTS’ Jin’s OST ‘Yours’ for ‘Jirisan’ grabs eyeballs all over the world topping multiple charts

Intense singing, heartfelt high notes, touching low voice and poignant lyricism, ‘Yours’ is the fourth OST from tvN’s 15th anniversary special drama ‘Jirisan’ that featured BTS’ oldest member and enriching voice, Jin. As soon as the news was out for an upcoming song release by the member of supergroup BTS, fans were already excited for an interesting experience filled with passionate singing to be presented to them.

A snippet was shared in the fifth episode of drama ‘Jirisan’, full of heartfelt vocals, further increasing the expectations. Released on November 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), the song holds a story of a lover desperately recalling his emotions as he awaits the return of their other half.

A ballad in its true sense, the song was an instant hit among fans charting all around the globe. Within hours, the song had occupied the number one spot on the iTunes chart in over 82 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and India was not behind as the fans celebrated their own number 1.

The music video for the song was also released starring the leads of ‘Jirisan’ Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon on their escapades atop Mount Jiri. The scenes from the drama have been combined to open up a beautiful relationship between the two.

Check out BTS’ Jin’s intense singing over the scenery of ‘Jirisan’ in the music video below.

