BTS’ Jin’s popular OST ‘Yours’ remains on Shazam’s ‘Film, TV and Stage’ chart for over 100 days

'Yours', featuring Jin's beautiful falsetto and his silvery voice, is the main theme song of the tvN drama 'Jirisan'. Jin's unique delicate sensibility melts into the lyrical melody, capturing the listeners' ears. Jin has set another record by topping Shazam's ‘Film, TV and Stage’ chart for more than 100 days since its release.

‘Yours’ is a record-setting OST for BTS. Jin became the first BTS member to be invited for an outside musical solo project without the agency being involved. Jin's 'Yours' debuted at #45 on the world's largest music platform Spotify's 'Global Chart' for the first time as a Korean OST after its release on November 7, last year.

In Japan's iTunes, the song topped the charts two hours after the song was released, setting a record as a Korean solo song and a Korean OST song that reached the top in the shortest time in Japanese iTunes history.

With his first solo OST 'Yours', Jin climbed the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 1, the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart at No. 2, and the Billboard Emerging Artists chart at No. 4, in South Korea. He has firmly established himself as a top soloist by breaking various records, such as entering #90 on the Billboard Global 200 for the first time as a male soloist.

On February 9, in Japan, a special album for the OST of the drama ‘Jirisan' was released in a normal sound quality version and a 'High-resolution' version. The high-resolution version of 'Yours' contains Jin's breath and whisper-like voice, providing a deep immersion feeling. Jin's 'Yours' proved its strong music power by achieving an all-kill by taking first place on all music sites where the high-resolution version was released.

ALSO READ: BTS announces concert dates with online and offline attendance for ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the song? Let us know in the comments below.