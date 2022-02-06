BTS’ Jin’s popular solo track ‘Super Tuna’ achieves yet another milestone on TikTok

BTS’ Jin’s 'Super Tuna' succeeded in surpassing 300 million views on February 6th with the TikTok hashtag #SuperTuna. 'Super Tuna' is still showing steady popularity, with only the cumulative number of views related to hashtags running towards a whopping 500 million views.

In addition, the YouTube video for the special performance video of 'Super Tuna' also surpassed 51 million views at the same time. Jin's self-composed song 'Super Tuna', which Jin gave to fans on his birthday (December 4), topped the YouTube music trending worldwide for 16 days in a row, the longest-running BTS solo song, and the longest-running popular video, Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart 8 It remained above and on the 8-week chart.

The self-composed song 'Super Tuna', which Jin gave as an event to his fans for his birthday (December 4), was produced by Pledis Entertainment's singer and producer Bumzu. Jin, who usually enjoys fishing, was inspired by fishing with Bumzu and created this song. The comical and delightful performance on top of the unique shining visual and the lyrics that wittily express the desire to catch a big fish are impressive.

In the 'Super Tuna' special performance video, Jin completed a group dance with dancers in the sea near LA, USA. 'Super Tuna' is composed of an addictive melody, a bright and cheerful atmosphere, and easy-to-follow choreography, leading to a worldwide dance challenge craze.

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ (2016), ‘Epiphany’ (2018), and ‘Moon’ (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’.

