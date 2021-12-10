BTS’ Jin’s self produced track ‘Super Tuna’ trends on YouTube and continues to break records

BTS’ Jin proves his popularity once again with the self-produced goofy song ‘Super Tuna’ along with the performance video that was released on his birthday, December 4 and in mere 5 days, the performance video and track has taken over the world. The video trended at #1 for 4 straight days, blocking Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and more!

Jin's 'Super Tuna' special performance video released through BTS' official YouTube channel surpassed 20 million views on YouTube on December 4th, and as of December 10th, it is at 22,257,232 views. The song has also made its mark in the Top 10 Hot Trending Songs of the Billboard Hot 100 charts as well as the hashtag ‘Super Tuna’ accumulated 100 million views on TikTok.

News and variety shows began using snippets of the song, proving its popularity, despite being a ‘goofy’ and ‘embarrassing’ song, as said by Jin himself. The Ministry of Fisheries of Korea has also taken part in the #SuperTuna challenge. 'Super Tuna' is a song produced by Pledis Entertainment's singer and producer Bumzu. Jin, who usually enjoys fishing, was inspired by fishing with BTS’ V and completed it.

'Super Tuna' is impressive with its comical and delightful performance on top of Jin's unique shining visual. The lyrics also wittily unravel the desire to catch a big fish, drawing many reactions from fans. Regarding 'Super Tuna', Jin said, "It's a song I made for fun while fishing with a friend." He also expressed his shy feelings about the unexpected popularity to the fan community on 'Weverse', "No, these people, don't do this challenge I didn't plan. I am so embarrased,” he said.

Soon, the video dropped to #4 in Youtube’s charts and the fans took to twitter to apologise to Jin for not maintaining the no. 1 position and the hashtag ‘Sorry baby’ began trending on December 9.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.