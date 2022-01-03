BTS’ Jin’s Yours for Jirisan or Baek Z Young’s IF I for The King's Affection: Pick the Best K-drama OST of 202

Here are the nominations that are leading the ‘Best K-Drama OST of 2021’ category at the moment.

BTS’ Jin’s OST for tvN’s 15 anniversary special drama ‘Jirisan’ helmed a tale of sacrifice between two comrades atop Mount Jiri. The lyrics for ‘Yours’ seem to have struck a chord with the fans who have voted in large numbers for this nominee.

On the other hand, Baek Z Young’s ‘IF I’ was a melodious ride for the fans of ‘The King's Affection’ who circled back on the track for a sense of passionate love and understanding. The fiery chemistry between the leads Rowoon and Park Eun Bin was also a powerful factor in making the fans love it.

