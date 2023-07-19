BTS' Jin saves a 21-year-old Brazilian fan from robbery? Find all details inside

In a remarkable incident reported by Brazilian media outlet Portal R7 on July 19, a 21-year-old BTS fan in Brazil found herself saved from a potential robbery, all thanks to a photo of BTS's Jin on her cellphone case. The incident unfolded one night near São José dos Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, as the young fan was waiting at a bus stop.

Jin’s act of bravery

A criminal approached her, intending to carry out a robbery, and forcibly took her cell phone. However, what happened next was unexpected and almost surreal. Upon glimpsing the photo of BTS's Jin in his military uniform on the phone case, the robber seemed to be taken aback and threatened. The fan later recounted that the criminal must have thought she had a boyfriend in the military, which led him to have second thoughts. In a surprising turn of events, the criminal returned the phone to the fan and swiftly fled the scene.

Jin, whose photo played a key role in averting the robbery, is the oldest member of the globally acclaimed BTS. At the time of the incident, he was serving his mandatory military duty in South Korea. Jin had enlisted in December 2022 and had already completed six months of his 18-month service period.

About Jin

The news of Jin's heroic deed in Brazil soon went viral in Korea, drawing amusement and appreciation from fans worldwide. The incident serves as a testament to the strong bond between BTS and their global fanbase, who fondly refer to themselves as the ARMY. It also underscores the impact BTS has had on people's lives, transcending geographical boundaries and touching hearts across the globe. As a multi-talented artist, Jin is not only known for his handsome looks but also for his impressive singing and songwriting skills. He holds the affectionate tagline of World Wide Handsome among the BTS fandom. Before commencing his military service, Jin even released a solo song titled Astronaut, further showcasing his versatility and artistry.

