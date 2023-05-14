BTS’ Jin sends love-filled greetings to ARMY on Rose Day: ‘I hope you’ll think of me a lot as you wait’

BTS’ Jin has once again returned for his monthly catch-up with the fans and we’re just as happy to see his face this time as we were the first time. For the month of May, in line with the celebration of Korean Rose Day, the BTS member dropped another video clip of him on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. Called ‘[n월의 석진] Message from Jin : May 2023’ meaning 'Seokjin of the nth Month', the star continued the tradition of his monthly check-ins.

BTS’ Jin’s message for May 2023

In the video, Jin can be seen in a chic sweater-over-shirt fit and his hair in loose tussles. Soon after the video starts, the BTS member produces a rose from behind him. Here’s his message for the fans, “Hi ARMY, this is Jin. I’m back again in May. What day is it in May? There’s Rose Day. I’m sure you’re all doing well. It’s May and I’m popping in like this sometimes to be able to send at least one message like this. So with this, I hope ARMY will feel at least a little bit better. It’s May so I prepared a rose. Everyone you’ve got a rose on Rose Day.” With a kiss on the flower, Jin sends parts way, “So everyone I’ll be back again next time. Please think of me a lot. You don’t really have to think of me a lot. But I hope you’ll think of me a lot as you wait. So this is it for today’s greeting. See you again. Bye.”

Jin’s military service

The BTS member became the first from the septet to apply for the cancellation of his postponed military service, enlisting for mandatory duty on 13 December 2022. He is known to have opted for active service which is usually for 18 months. It was further reported that he entered the Yeoncheon training in the northern part of Gyeonggi province for his service. With basic training for 5 months, he was assigned a base. Reported to have been promoted to Private First Class in March, earlier this year, Jin has been actively serving with occasional updates on his social media and on fellow BTS member’s posts.



