BTS’ Jin sends out a Valentine’s Day gift to ARMY; Fans celebrate his boyfriend-like visuals
BTS member Kim Seokjin shared another monthly message for his fans, recorded before his military enlistment. Check out what he had to say.
BTS’ Jin has shared his message for the BTS ARMY on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Continuing his monthly series of videos, adding one for the month of February the star has once again won the heart of his fans.
Jin’s message
The video was shared as, “Message from #Jin : Feb 2023
Valentine's Day message from Jini Seok
7 letters that are packed in macarons! ARMY I love you (purple heart emoji)”.
The clip begins with the BTS member introducing himself and the purpose of the video. Thinking of what important event falls in February, he decides to send out a heartfelt message for the day of love. With seven macarons placed in front of him, coinciding with the seven members of his group, Jin contemplates what to write on them only to come up with the conclusion that declaring his love for the BTS ARMY would be the best pick.
After struggling with the chocolate sauce and putting the letters “아미 사랑해요” meaning “ARMY I love you” on them with a purple heart emoji, Jin seems satisfied with his artwork and proceeds to promise his return with another fun video for the next month asking them to look forward to it.
BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment
Jin became the first from BTS to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 13 when the rest of the six members joined him on the way to his training site. Having completed 5 weeks of basic training at the Yeoncheon training centre, Jin went on to graduate and was also reported to have been promoted to the training assistant position. He also showed exceptional leadership qualities while taking on responsibilities during the completion ceremony where he gave out commands to fellow recruits.
The Astronaut
Ahead of his enlistment, Jin also released a single album called ‘The Astronaut’ which became his official solo debut. The song, written with Coldplay, was performed live by the BTS member in Buenos Aires, Argentina during the English band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour stop. He was welcomed by a purple ocean full of fans who celebrated his solo release and sang along to the track with much happiness.
