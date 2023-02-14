BTS’ Jin sends out a Valentine’s Day gift to ARMY; Fans celebrate his boyfriend-like visuals

BTS’ Jin has shared his message for the BTS ARMY on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Continuing his monthly series of videos, adding one for the month of February the star has once again won the heart of his fans.

The video was shared as, “Message from #Jin : Feb 2023

Valentine's Day message from Jini Seok

7 letters that are packed in macarons! ARMY I love you (purple heart emoji)”.

The clip begins with the BTS member introducing himself and the purpose of the video. Thinking of what important event falls in February, he decides to send out a heartfelt message for the day of love. With seven macarons placed in front of him, coinciding with the seven members of his group, Jin contemplates what to write on them only to come up with the conclusion that declaring his love for the BTS ARMY would be the best pick.

After struggling with the chocolate sauce and putting the letters “아미 사랑해요” meaning “ARMY I love you” on them with a purple heart emoji, Jin seems satisfied with his artwork and proceeds to promise his return with another fun video for the next month asking them to look forward to it.