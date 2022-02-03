BTS’ Jin sets record with 50 million views on Super Tuna; Yours re-enters Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart

It comes as no surprise to fans that all the songs released by the BTS members are bops and that one cannot help but acknowledge their singing skills. The impact of BTS is unquestionable, with releases from the group as well as the members individually doing exceptionally well globally.

Forging into the solo world, with his first individual OST, BTS’ oldest member Jin won hearts with his soulful rendition. Serving as the theme song for tvN’s 15th anniversary special drama ‘Jirisan’, starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon, Jin’s ‘Yours’ was a fan-favourite right from its release. Now, the track has re-entered the Hot Trending Songs Chart of Billboard by placing 10th after 12 weeks of its release. This has made it the first Korean male soloist’s song to run for 12 weeks on the chart.

Moreover, Jin’s bouncy track, ‘Super Tuna’ which went viral on the internet and gave rise to a dance challenge which the singer himself claims to have not intended, has been viewed a record-breaking 50 million times. It has officially become the first choreography video by a Korean male soloist to cross the mark.

It seems as though the Tuna fever is not ending anytime soon, as more people aim to learn the fun dance. Simple steps and a catchy beat, watch the original ‘Super Tuna’ man in action below.

