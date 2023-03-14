BTS’ Jin shares a sweet message for BTS ARMY celebrating White Day

BTS’ Jin has kept up with his promise of meeting the fans regularly through pre-recorded video clips that are shared on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The newest video titled ‘[n월의 석진] Message from #Jin : Mar 2023’ presents the BTS member’s heartfelt feelings for the fans on the occasion of White Day, a festivity celebrated one month after Valentine’s Day wherein the receiver on the former day becomes the giver.

Jin’s message on White Day

Having recorded the video on his trip to Argentina where he was set to perform ‘The Astronaut’ for the first time alongside Coldplay on the Buenos Aires stop of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour. Clad in his famous ‘GOOD DAY PAJAMA’ set which was previously released as a design by the BTS member himself, Jin spoke about meeting his fans again. He joked about them crying because of his absence and brought in a lollipop to give them a new task of watching his performance yet again while enjoying some sugar. Confident as ever about his performance, Jin told the BTS ARMY about how he was sure that he would do well. Knowing that they would have already seen his performance, he left them with his adorable face and air kisses.

Jin in military

After enlisting on December 17 and becoming the first BTS member to go for his mandatory military service, Jin has been spotted a few times around. His appearance at his basic training graduation ceremony and then through his first post-enlistment update on Weverse as well as Instagram with members J-Hope and Jimin who went to visit him have become big topics of discussion as the member continues to be talked about even after his enlistment. Recently, ‘The Astronaut’ re-entered the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart at No.9. Moreover, Coldplay continues to dedicate their songs to Jin by keeping his toy ‘Wootteo’ with him during them while performing shows.

Following Jin, J-Hope has announced his decision to cancel his military postponement. He will be the next member to enlist soon and the two joked about their difference in levels once that happens as the younger member would only be a trainee on entrance while Jin has already been promoted to the Private First Class level.



