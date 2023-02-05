BTS’ Jin shares behind-the-scenes of The Astronaut stage with Coldplay; Band performs on SNL with Wootteo

BTS’ Jin stars in a new video with the members of Coldplay as he chronicles his performance in Argentina with the British band. While the South Korean singer is currently in the military fulfilling his mandatory service, the video takes the fans behind-the-scenes of his visit to Coldplay’s Buenos Aires concert stage.

Ahead of the release of his solo single album, BTS ’ oldest member left to perform alongside Coldplay who he had collaborated with for the song, ‘The Astronaut’. The new episode shared on the BANGTANTV channel shows how he met up with the frontman of the group, Chris Martin who he has been the closest with and detailed the preparations for his joint performance. Going over each little movement and complying with the older, more senior singer, Chris Martin, Jin gave it his everything for a fabulous premiere performance. He was decked out in Coldplay merch and gifted a Wootteo plushie to the band who kept it on the stage throughout the concert deeply moving Jin.

Lovely chemistry, rarely seen between artists from two different countries was observed between them as they wholeheartedly accepted Jin who was worried because of the absence of his members. He complimented J-Hope who had pulled off a fantastic show at Lollapalooza on his own. Visibly nervous, Jin revelled in the presence of ARMYs who cheered loudly for him as he danced around on the stage, trying to make the most of his first live performance of ‘The Astronaut’.

Coldplay at SNL

As guests on the American satire TV show, ‘Saturday Night Live’, the Coldplay members appeared much to everyone’s delight. They carried a memorable piece of Jin with them as Wootteo pins could be seen on each of their T-shirts celebrating the BTS member who was away. They sang along to Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ and the band presented an English version of the song. Remarkably they also had the Wootteo plushie with them which further made the fans emotional and happy for Jin who has called Coldplay as one of his most favourite artists ever on multiple occasions.