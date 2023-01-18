BTS’ Jin shares first update after military enlistment: Photos from basic training graduation released

BTS member Jin came bearing gifts for the fans of the group and himself on January 18. On the occasion of completing 5 weeks of basic training at the 5th Infantry Division New Recruit Training Centre of the Yeoncheon army base in Gyeonggi province, Jin was able to greet fans officially for the first time since enlisting for his mandatory military service. The BTS member shared an update on the fan community platform Weverse in his army uniform, giving them a look at himself for the first time since he began serving. Jin’s first message after enlistment

Along with sharing two selfies of his handsome face that was hidden under a mask and a cap, in one of which he was doing a ‘V’ sign, he gave a look at his full soldier look in his complete uniform standing with poise. Snow appeared to be puddled at his feet, due to the low temperatures of the area where he was stationed as well as its closeness to the North. A badge of his name ‘김석진 (Kim Seok Jin) KIM’ was attached to his uniform along with another one on the other side of the ROKA (Republic of Korea Army) badge.

The singer who has currently put his K-pop idol life on hold to enlist for 18 months of his mandatory military service as an able bodied man in South Korea, shared a heartfelt message with his fans on the social platform. Jin wrote, “I’m spending my time here nicely. I’m posting these photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and live well.” Fans’ reaction to Jin’s update Fans flooded the update and celebrated him completing one milestone in the military. They could not contain their happiness after being shared photos by the man himself who they have missed since his enlistment in early December. In other photos and videos shared by those who attended his completion ceremony, the singer could be seen leading fellow soldiers by reading out a message with confidence in his voice, singing his country’s national anthem, performing military tasks assigned to him as well as participating actively in all the events of the graduation ceremony. After 5 weeks, fans could listen to his voice, which they welcomed with warm feelings. What is Commander Jin about? It was previously reported that Jin was assigned as a company commander trainee due to his good performance so far. He is said to have been leading the other recruits of his base camp which was once again seen in videos shared from the event today. In one video after completing his training he could be seen tossing his army beret in the air along with his other batchmates, having successfully completed 5 weeks of basic training.

In another video, fellow soldiers were seen fixing his beret, multiple hands at a time for the best looking fit. Jin also gave out commands to the other recruits and they responded in unison as was also seen in videos shared from the graduation ceremony which could possibly be because of his appointment as the commander trainee. Jin’s enlistment Kim Seokjin became the first member from the South Korean boy group BTS to enlist for his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier. His enlistment officially began on December 13 at the Yeoncheon training centre with 5 weeks of training which will now be followed by him being assigned to an army base for the rest of his service from a total of 18 months. He is expected to be discharged in June 2024. Jin withdrew his application to delay his military enlistment in the latter part of 2022 after deciding to follow through with his mandatory duty. He was soon issued a draft notice and was deployed to serve in the northern region of his country, which is known to usually experience a lot of cold in winter. The rest of the six BTS members accompanied him to his base on the day of his enlistment while the fans followed through with his wish of not having a crowded situation for others at the same venue and decided to support him online instead. They were shared a last OT7 picture for a while following Jin’s enlistment. The BTS members are all expected to enlist for their own mandatory military service soon as their agency has previously hinted at a possible 2025 reconvening of the whole group. Currently, they are each focusing on solo projects like releasing new music, participating in TV shows, hosting their own programs and becoming the ambassadors of globally esteemed luxury brands. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

