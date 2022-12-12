BTS’ Jin shares photo of shaved head ahead of military service; More security to be deployed at site

BTS’ Jin has announced his decision to enlist in the military in order to fulfil his duty. The mandatory service for military soldiers is planned for 18 months and Jin is revealed to be serving as an active duty soldier. The BTS member will enlist on December 13 amidst large crowds that are expected at the site. Jin and his agency have repeatedly stated their wish for no fans or media personnel to be at the base.

On December 11, the BTS member shared a photo with a new hairstyle. A buzz cut that is usually followed by all enlisting citizens was seen in the Weverse update. Jin uploaded the picture with the caption, “[the shaved head] looks cuter than I thought”. And in true Jin fashion, he oozed every bit of handsomeness that he possesses. Fans soon praised his looks and agreed that he can look good in anything no matter the hairstyle. With just one day to his enlistment, they began trending hashtags bidding him farewell and wishing for his speedy and healthy return.

Security changes

Korean media has reported that military authorities will be tightening security as well as adding more personnel to their team to control the large amounts of crowds expected at the training centre. In order to keep a check on safety and avoid dangerous situations, the military is expected to work with the fire department, police, and government offices in the area. Multiple teams of police officers trained in different crowd-controlling methods have reportedly been set to be deployed at the base camp meant for 200 recruits.

Jin has requested fans to not go to the training site to avoid large gatherings. He will also not greet any fans or the media as there will be no special event at the site.