BTS’ Jin shares photos with Chef Baek & goes golfing with Lee Sang Yeob; OST ‘Yours’ disappears from Spotify?

BTS’ Jin has been keeping fans busy with his Instagram updates! On May 23, the group’s eldest member shared photos of him catching up with Chef Baek Jong Won. The two have previously met on BTS’ variety show, ‘Run BTS’. Jin’s reunion photos with the famed Chef show the two of them hanging out with delicious-looking food, and even a photo of Chef Baek Jong Won manning the grill.

The appetizing photos of the food even lead to fellow BTS member J-Hope commenting and asking Jin why he wasn’t invited to the meet-up! Check out the photos, below:

The next day brought us more updates of Jin hanging out with his friends, this time with actor Lee Sang Yeob. The actor, who will be seen next in ‘Eve’ alongside Seo Ye Ji, first shared a photo with BTS’ Jin, showing the two of them in golfing outfits, complete with matching shoes. Lee Sang Yeob had recently also shared photos of him attending BTS’ ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ concert in Seoul.

Jin followed up the actor’s post with a hilarious video of himself on the golf course, swinging a club but failing to hit the ball. Check out the video, amusingly captioned “Even the clothes that got caught [on the golf club] are perfect,” below:

Meanwhile, just ahead of the 200th Day anniversary (May 25) of Jin’s OST ‘Yours’ for the 2021 drama ‘Jirisan’, the soundtrack was unable to play on Spotify, along with the other soundtracks from the drama’s special OST album. Additionally, it was nowhere to be seen on Jin’s Spotify profile. ARMYs took to Twitter to ask Spotify, BTS’ label BIGHIT MUSIC, and the production company for ‘Jirisan’, ASTORY Entertainment, for answers.

In the midst of this, a fan account contacted Spotify’s customer service for answers, who shared that ‘Yours’ appeared to have been removed by the label and that the streams would be missing after being re-added to Spotify.

Thankfully, as of the time of writing, the OST is back and available to stream on Spotify, with its streams intact, although it is currently unclear what brought about the incident.

