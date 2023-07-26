BTS' Jin shares photos with WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon from military base on latter's basic training completion

BTS' Jin came to fans online after a while sharing some pictures together with Winner's Kang Seung Yoon. Jin of BTS is currently serving in the military as an active soldier. The BTS member took a moment to share his time with Kang Seung Yoon revealing that the two stars trained together. Kang Seung Yoon recently enlisted in the military in June and happened to train with BTS member Jin.

BTS' Jin posts photos with Kang Seung Yoon

Jin left a congratulatory message for Kang Seung Yoon on Weverse. He said, "Mr. Seungyoon! Congratulations on your completion, it was an amazing six weeks spent with you (Winner's cool vocalist). You did an amazing job as a trainee and I am sure you will do well in your military service too sob sob. ARMY and Inner Circles would love to see it so I suggested we both should take a picture together. Our company commander and chief executive officer are extremely nice, so we spent the six weeks well here (Did not receive any special treatment)."

Fans' Reaction

BTS fans and WINNER fans joined hands in congratulating Kang Seung Yoon on his completion. Fans complimented Jin for this wholesome note and wished both the idols good health. Many expressed their excitement to see Jin and Kang Seung Yoon interact at the training center. Even the youngest member of BTS' Jungkook also commented, "That's Awesome" under Jin's post.

About Kang Seung Yoon

Kang Seung Yoon is a South Korean singer-songwriter who released his first solo digital single INSTINCTIVELY in January 2011 which was quite popular in the country. He joined YG Entertainment in 2012 and officially debuted as a solo artist in July 2013 with the single It Rains. He became the leader of WINNER on August 17, 2014. Kang Seung Yoon started his acting career with High Kick 3 alongside Lee Jong Suk and Krystal Jung. He's known for his roles in The Producers, Prison Playbook, Kairos, and Tomorrow. On June 20, 2023, Kang Seung Yoon started his basic military training at the army training center before serving as an active soldier on duty.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: PSY, BTS’ SUGA’s That That, NewJeans’ Hype Boy, TREASURE’s DARARI, more: Vote for Most Katchy Song of the Year