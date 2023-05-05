BTS’ Jin shares warm words for J-Hope post military enlistment: ‘Are you not calling me because…’

BTS members are as close as ever, even after enlisting for their mandatory military service. Following member Jin, who enlisted in December 2022, it was J-Hope who decided to go for his mandatory service in April 2023. Now that two of the seven members have enlisted, fans have been wondering if the artists have stayed connected to each other. A recent update from Kim Seokjin aka Jin has left fans emotional.

Jin’s message for J-Hope

On May 5, member Jin left a sweet comment on a fan’s post for J-Hope, who had enlisted for mandatory service only a couple of weeks ago. His words were filled with a lot of care along with the usual humor Jin is known to possess.

“Jwehope

How is it over there

Are you getting rained on

Are you using px (the convenience store for military personnel)

Did you gain weight

Are you not calling me because you’re conscious/ nervous

Did you receive the internet letter that I sent

Have you gotten hurt anywhere

Did you shave the other friends’ (fellow BTS members or fellow new recruits) heads too

Does the food there taste well

There’s still a long time before your vacation

Ha ha ha

I’m spending my military life while looking at you

You should also look at the next one (BTS member) it gives a lot of strength during military life

Ha ha ha”

BTS’ military enlistment

Under the amendment made to the Military Service Act in 2018, BTS group members were allowed to postpone their mandatory service until they turned 30, unlike the usually allowed age of able-bodied men in South Korea, which is 28. However, Jin and J-Hope submitted notices to cancel their postponement, enlisting early in active service as previously reported. BTS had received government medals in the form of Cultural Merit for elevating South Korea’s ​cultural influence around the world.

Meanwhile, the second oldest BTS member, SUGA, is currently on his solo tour in the USA and set to return to Asia for the rest of his shows over the next few months. It is not known who the next member would be to enlist for military duty.

