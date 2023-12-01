BTS' Jin shows affection for fans even when in military: Here is how

BTS' Jin is currently serving in the military. The member cuts the cake on December 4; before that, fans celebrated his birthday even in his absence. The event was also attended by Jin's elder brother who disclosed the reason why he joined the fans.

BTS' Jin asks brother to attend fans event

On December 1, BTS member Jin's elder brother attended a fan exhibition event that celebrated Jin's birthday. At the event, his hyung (older brother) revealed that Jin had asked him to attend the exhibition event.

He started by stating, "On behalf of our family, I would like to say thank you to the people who have put together this amazing place with a lot of effort". He continued and disclosed that Jin, who is currently in the military and so would have difficulty traveling, had contacted him to attend the ceremony and convey thanks on his behalf.

Fans found Jin's gesture wholesome and lovely. They appreciated his efforts to make the fans feel loved and cared for. Many also shared how they missed the member. As his birthday approaches, ARMYs have many plans to celebrate the day, from streaming parties to events.

BTS' recent activities

As announced on November 22, BTS member Jungkook would be enlisting for his mandatory military service in December. He confirmed the news by posting a heartfelt letter to his fans. There have been reports that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would enlist in the military on December 11 and 12. BIGHIT MUSIC has declared that they can not comment on these rumors yet. Earlier, they had announced that the members had initiated the military enlistment process.

Jimin and Jungkook finished their schedule in Japan and flew back to South Korea earlier this week. They were spotted filming using a camera at the airport, hinting at an upcoming collaboration project.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is an upcoming docuseries that will give a glimpse of the past decade of BTS's journey. The eight-part series will be released on December 20 and streaming on Disney+.

