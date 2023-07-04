BTS’ Jin surpasses 33 million streams on Shazam; Becomes first K-pop solo artist in history to do so

With only 8 solo songs, BTS' Jin has amassed an impressive 33 million Shazams, making him the first Asian solo artist to achieve this remarkable milestone. This accomplishment not only establishes a new record for K-pop songs but also surpasses Jin's previous achievement of 13.14 million Shazams for his OST track Yours.

Jin reclaimed his Shazam title

One of Jin's solo releases, his debut single titled The Astronaut, has especially stood out, accumulating an astonishing 15.51 million Shazams. The Astronaut now holds the distinction of being the most Shazamed song in the history of K-pop. Jin's solo music collection includes a range of impressive songs that have captured the attention of listeners.

One notable track, Epiphany, has achieved 1.27 million Shazams, closely followed by "Moon" with 1.18 million. Additionally, Awake has amassed 870,000 Shazams, while Tonight has garnered 550,000. Another captivating song by Jin, titled Abyss, has earned 410,000 Shazams, and the list concludes with Super Tuna reaching 100,000 Shazams. By combining these figures, Jin has established himself as the first and only K-pop solo artist to achieve an impressive 33 million Shazams.

Jin’s other global accomplishments

Aside from this accomplishment, Jin's previous song, Yours, had an outstanding performance on the Shazam; Global Top 200’ chart. It held the number one position for an impressive 102 days last year, further highlighting Jin's immense popularity. Notably, Jin is the sole K-pop artist to dominate the chart for 231 days, holding the top spot. Additionally, he stands out as the only artist with two songs that have garnered over 12 million Shazams.

Upon its release, the song quickly rose to the top of the Shazam Global TOP 200 chart and remained there for an impressive 129 days. This accomplishment established a new milestone as the K-pop song with the longest duration at number one in 2022. Jin's exceptional influence was further demonstrated by his unprecedented feat of maintaining the top position for a remarkable 60 consecutive days, highlighting his remarkable brand appeal. As a result, Jin stands as the sole soloist in the history of K-pop to achieve the feat of having two solo songs reach the number-one spot on this particular chart.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is BTS' Jin set to star in Korean project by Simon Pegg? Mission Impossible star's confession sparks rumors