BTS’ Jin surpasses 34 million Shazams across all his solo songs; Becomes first Asian artist to do so

The latest achievement of BTS' Jin not only establishes him as the first Asian solo artist to reach such a remarkable milestone but also sets a new record for K-pop songs. One of his solo tracks, The Astronaut, has crossed an astonishing 15.51 million Shazams, making it the most Shazamed song in the history of K-pop. This enchanting song has captivated the attention of listeners worldwide, thus, contributing significantly to Jin's impressive Shazam count.

Jin’s other solo releases

In terms of Shazam count, several tracks have stood out among Jin's other solo releases. Epiphany showcases Jin's vocal prowess and emotional depth, with over 1.27 million Shazams. Moon, with over 1.18 million Shazams, resonates with fans through heartfelt lyrics and a soothing melody. Furthermore, Awake has garnered 870,000 Shazams, highlighting Jin's introspective balladry. Tonight captivates listeners with its heartfelt storytelling and has around 550,000 Shazams. Additionally, Abyss secured around 410,000 Shazams, solidifying Jin's ability to create impactful and engaging music. Finally, Super Tuna completes the list with more than 100,000 Shazams, showcasing Jin's range of musical styles.

Jin’s international achievements

Jin's impact extends beyond his Shazam achievements. He has dominated the Global Top 200 Chart, with his previous hit, Yours, holding the number one position for an impressive 102 days. This achievement demonstrates Jin's immense popularity among listeners worldwide. Moreover, Yours set a record as the K-pop song with the longest duration at number one in 2022, remaining at the top for 129 days. Jin stands out as the only K-pop artist to hold the top spot on the Global Top 200 Chart for a remarkable 231 days. Additionally, he is the only artist with two songs that have garnered over 12 million Shazams, solidifying his status as a global solo artist.

