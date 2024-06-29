BTS’ Jin takes top spot on June individual idol brand reputation ranking; IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and Cha Eun Woo closely follow

BTS’ Jin has topped the individual idol brand reputation ranking for the month of June followed by IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and Cha Eun Woo.

BTS' Jin, IVE's Wonyoung, Cha Eun Woo
The individual idol brand reputation ranking for June 2024 has been revealed. The first position is taken by Jin from BTS, who recently got discharged from the South Korean military. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung takes the second spot and the third place is grabbed by Stro’s Cha Eun Woo.

BTS' Jin takes the top spot for idol individual brand reputation ranking 2024

On June 29, 2024, a South Korean media outlet revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation rankings, and BTS’ Jin grabbed the top spot with a total of 6,270,885 points. The idol’s score saw a sudden jump of 287.04 percent since last month’s ranking. Following his discharge, the idol has been the talk of the town. Moreover, the free hugs event during FESTA 2024 also became a hot topic in the community. 

IVE’s Wongyoung grabs the second spot with a total of 4,430,238 points. The K-pop idol took first place in May’s individual idol brand reputation ranking and has maintained a steady position this time as well. 

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo grabbed the third spot with a total of 4,081,551 points. He has gained a lot of popularity from his ongoing K-drama, Wonderful World, starring alongside Kim Nam Joo. Moreover, he also released his debut solo album, Entity, in 2024. BTS’ Jungkook takes fourth place with 3,993,071 points, and IVE’s Yunjin rounds up the list in the fifth position with 3,773,034 points. 

The list is determined by collecting big data from May 29, 2024, to June 29, 2024. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. 

Top 30 of idol individual brand reputation ranking for May 2024

  1. BTS’s Jin
  2. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  3. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  6. BTS’s Jimin
  7. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  8. BTS’s J-Hope
  9. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  10. BTS’s V
  11. BTS’s RM
  12. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  13. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  14. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  15. Red Velvet’s Joy
  16. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  17. BTS’ Suga
  18. Red Velvet’s Irene
  19. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  20. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  21. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  22. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  23. SEVENTEEN’s Joshua
  24. aespa’s Karina
  25. TWICE’s Jihyo
  26. cignature’s Jeewon
  27. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
  28. Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji
  29. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  30. THE BOYZ’s Younghoon

Credits: GP Korea
