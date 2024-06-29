The individual idol brand reputation ranking for June 2024 has been revealed. The first position is taken by Jin from BTS, who recently got discharged from the South Korean military. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung takes the second spot and the third place is grabbed by Stro’s Cha Eun Woo.

On June 29, 2024, a South Korean media outlet revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation rankings, and BTS’ Jin grabbed the top spot with a total of 6,270,885 points. The idol’s score saw a sudden jump of 287.04 percent since last month’s ranking. Following his discharge, the idol has been the talk of the town. Moreover, the free hugs event during FESTA 2024 also became a hot topic in the community.

IVE’s Wongyoung grabs the second spot with a total of 4,430,238 points. The K-pop idol took first place in May’s individual idol brand reputation ranking and has maintained a steady position this time as well.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo grabbed the third spot with a total of 4,081,551 points. He has gained a lot of popularity from his ongoing K-drama, Wonderful World, starring alongside Kim Nam Joo. Moreover, he also released his debut solo album, Entity, in 2024. BTS’ Jungkook takes fourth place with 3,993,071 points, and IVE’s Yunjin rounds up the list in the fifth position with 3,773,034 points.

The list is determined by collecting big data from May 29, 2024, to June 29, 2024. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute.

Top 30 of idol individual brand reputation ranking for May 2024

BTS’s Jin IVE’s Jang Won Young ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s Jungkook IVE’s An Yu Jin BTS’s Jimin BLACKPINK’s Jennie BTS’s J-Hope Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BTS’s V BTS’s RM THE BOYZ’s Juyeon BLACKPINK’s Jisoo BLACKPINK’s Lisa Red Velvet’s Joy Red Velvet’s Seulgi BTS’ Suga Red Velvet’s Irene Red Velvet’s Wendy Wanna One’s Kang Daniel Girls’ Generation’s YoonA BLACKPINK’s Rosé SEVENTEEN’s Joshua aespa’s Karina TWICE’s Jihyo cignature’s Jeewon OH MY GIRL’s Mimi Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji RIIZE’s Wonbin THE BOYZ’s Younghoon

