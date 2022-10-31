BTS’ Jin talks military enlistment, The Astronaut, Chris Martin cameo and more in live broadcast

The Astronaut Jin revealed that the song was first written around August and was recorded in September. After receiving the guide version from Coldplay’s Chris Martin , he wondered if it would be right to touch the song created by such an amazing person as it was so well made. Originally written in Korean, he found it slightly tough and also wanted to include some Korean bits which led to the writing of the first verse in Korean. However, just a day before the music video shoot was due, he is said to have been encouraged by Chris Martin to pen down the second verse in Korean as well, which he diligently spent a lot of time working on and was okayed by the English singer-songwriter himself, without the approval of Jin’s agency. His wish of doing a performance with them personally came true as Chris Martin welcomed him to their Buenos Aires concert.

Kim Seokjin is the oldest member of BTS and the one currently promoting his official solo debut following member J-Hope with his single album release. The Astronaut dropped on October 28 at 1 pm KST and a few hours after the release, Jin held a live broadcast celebrating the song. Here are some of the highlights from the live show where Jin talked about the many aspects of the track as well as the other sides to his career.

Wootteo

Jin went on to speak about Wootteo, the cartoon character depicting an astronaut that was revealed to the fans. He also carried a plushie of the character with him to the airport while leaving from South Korea to Argentina, instead of his usual company, BT21 character RJ. He wished to bring a cuter, non-human representation of himself to the fans. Wootteo, the name was formed as a means to combine woojoo tteodori meaning a space traveller. Jin also revealed that the original name for the plushie was supposed to be woojoo bihaengsa (astronaut) plus dori (boy), giving Woodori, however eventually Wootteo was chosen. More contents have been planned with keeping Wootteo as the main character, so he asked for the fan’s support.

Music video

Jin watched the final, edited version of The Astronaut music video during the live show and revealed many behind-the-scenes details. While appreciating his beauty, he noted how it was shot in South Korea as well as the USA where he went in September. He spoke about the many cameo appearances made by the crew that usually works with him and how some interesting shots didn’t make the cut. A special appearance was also made by Chris Martin as the new anchor with a unique hairstyle which the singer sent in. There were other possibilities where he could have cameoed in, like the truck or the astronaut costume or a person he crosses by, but eventually the anchor cameo was chosen. During the scene where the kid had to pull Jin’s cheeks, the BTS member revealed that it was supposed to be a cute gentle pull but the kid ended up going strong and Jin played with it.

Military enlistment

After a lot of other talk, Jin carefully approached the rarely spoken topic and fans appreciated his directness with them. Jin said he was originally going to enlist around May or June as he preferred enlisting in summer rather than winter but since they were doing the group album activities for ‘Proof’ and then the World Expo concert for Busan took place, his plans were pushed ahead. He also revealed that ‘BE’ was supposed to be their last group album for a while as the members would enlist and also do solo activities after that but the blowing up of ‘Dynamite’ followed with ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’ led to the initial delay. It was followed by the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concerts where they were able to meet their fans.



The other members of BTS suggested that they should have a concert with the ARMY where they could hear them cheer and so they convinced Jin that he should wait, as said by the singer. Being his honest self Jin noted that the group received a lot of hate from people wanting them to enlist faster and wondering why they were delaying it, and though they already had plans of enlisting they could not reveal them sooner. Jin revealed that the announcement of their enlistment was not made before their Busan concert as they did not wish for their last full group concert for a while to be filled with tears.

Soon after, the BTS member performed The Astronaut for the first time at the Music of the Spheres concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina with Coldplay.