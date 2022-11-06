BTS’ Jin ties with PSY for THIS record with his new single The Astronaut

Jin has been showering the world with his otherworldly presence ever since he made his official solo debut with the single album The Astronaut. After it was released on October 28, the song has since received quite the positive response from fans of BTS around the world who cannot forget to mention his above par vocals and sparkling visuals.

The Astronaut records

Jin’s first solo release debuted on many of the United Kingdom’s Official Charts with the most notable entry being at No. 61 on the Official Singles Chart. He also grabbed the second position on the Official Singles Sales and the Official Singles Downloads Charts. While he is not the first BTS member to chart high on the Official Singles list, he has done so with his solo debut making it all the more worthwhile. Meanwhile, youngest member Jungkook impressed with his No. 41 rank for the song ‘Left and Right’ for the collaboration with Charlie Puth. The Astronaut is the third highest song on the list by any Korean artist, BLACKPINK member Rosé’s On The Ground taking the second spot with its No. 43 debut.