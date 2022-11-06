BTS’ Jin ties with PSY for THIS record with his new single The Astronaut
Jin released his solo single album, a collaboration with English band Coldplay ahead of his impending military enlistment.
Jin has been showering the world with his otherworldly presence ever since he made his official solo debut with the single album The Astronaut. After it was released on October 28, the song has since received quite the positive response from fans of BTS around the world who cannot forget to mention his above par vocals and sparkling visuals.
The Astronaut records
Jin’s first solo release debuted on many of the United Kingdom’s Official Charts with the most notable entry being at No. 61 on the Official Singles Chart. He also grabbed the second position on the Official Singles Sales and the Official Singles Downloads Charts. While he is not the first BTS member to chart high on the Official Singles list, he has done so with his solo debut making it all the more worthwhile. Meanwhile, youngest member Jungkook impressed with his No. 41 rank for the song ‘Left and Right’ for the collaboration with Charlie Puth. The Astronaut is the third highest song on the list by any Korean artist, BLACKPINK member Rosé’s On The Ground taking the second spot with its No. 43 debut.
Record with PSY
The Astronaut joins industry veteran PSY at the spot, whose Gangnam Style, Gentleman, and That That, all entered at No. 61 themselves with the latest one being produced by BTS’ SUGA along with a feature on one of the verses.
Jin
The BTS member recently returned from Argentina following a performance of The Astronaut with Coldplay at their Music of the Spheres concert stop in Buenos Aires. He has since taken to promotions on multiple programs and has also reportedly submitted a notice to cancel the delay of his military enlistment making him eligible for a draft notice.
